LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: LQR) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.41, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.49% from the last close. LQR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $435.00, offering almost -12656.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.14% since then. We note from LQR House Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) trade information

Instantly LQR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.79% year-to-date, but still up 5.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) is 30.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).