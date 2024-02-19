Loop Media Inc (AMEX: LPTV) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 56194.0 shares of the Loop Media Inc (AMEX:LPTV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around -$0.04 or -7.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.97M. LPTV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.59, offering almost -1098.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.55% since then. We note from Loop Media Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 173.26K.

Loop Media Inc (AMEX:LPTV) trade information

Instantly LPTV has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -44.99% year-to-date, but still down -15.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Loop Media Inc (AMEX:LPTV) is -22.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.06 day(s).