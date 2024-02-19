Lightpath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 77356.0 shares of the Lightpath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.60, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.83M. LPTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.00, offering almost -25.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Lightpath Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 69.46K.

Lightpath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 26.98% year-to-date, but still down -1.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lightpath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is 21.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 89380.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).