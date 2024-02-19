Lightpath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 77356.0 shares of the Lightpath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.60, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.83M. LPTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.00, offering almost -25.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Lightpath Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 69.46K.
Lightpath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information
The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 26.98% year-to-date, but still down -1.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lightpath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is 21.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 89380.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).
Lightpath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts
Lightpath Technologies, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.63 percent over the past six months and at a 15.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.10%.
LPTH Dividends
Lightpath Technologies, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.
Lightpath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.46% of Lightpath Technologies, Inc. shares, and 48.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.57%. Lightpath Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.05% of the shares, which is about 3.39 million shares worth $4.58 million.
AMH Equity Ltd., with 6.46% or 2.42 million shares worth $3.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.85 million shares worth $1.15 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $0.91 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.