Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ: ZENV).

In the last trading session, 57690.0 shares of the Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.91, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.72M. ZENV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.37, offering almost -24.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.02% since then. We note from Zenvia Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 175.48K.

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) trade information

Instantly ZENV has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 61.86% year-to-date, but still down -0.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) is 72.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16100.000000000002 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.9 day(s).