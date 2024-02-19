Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: TYRA).

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.40, and it changed around $0.4 or 2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $832.84M. TYRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.03, offering almost -3.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Tyra Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 107.73K.

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) trade information

Instantly TYRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 40.07% year-to-date, but still up 5.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) is 52.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 27.29 day(s).