Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: TYRA).

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.40, and it changed around $0.4 or 2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $832.84M. TYRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.03, offering almost -3.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Tyra Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 107.73K.
Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) trade information
Instantly TYRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 40.07% year-to-date, but still up 5.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) is 52.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 27.29 day(s).
Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA) estimates and forecasts
Tyra Biosciences Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.52 percent over the past six months and at a -19.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -54.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -53.60% in the next quarter.
TYRA Dividends
Tyra Biosciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 25.
Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.57% of Tyra Biosciences Inc shares, and 82.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.22%. Tyra Biosciences Inc stock is held by 100 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.82% of the shares, which is about 7.24 million shares worth $123.24 million.
Boxer Capital, LLC, with 14.99% or 6.45 million shares worth $109.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.32 million shares worth $19.56 million, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $11.54 million, which represents about 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.