Let’s Talk About How Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: VIOT) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 82206.0 shares of the Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.82, and it changed around $0.02 or 2.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.58M. VIOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.30, offering almost -58.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.2% since then. We note from Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 127.40K.

Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT) trade information

Instantly VIOT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.00% year-to-date, but still up 6.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT) is -5.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2990.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).