Let’s Talk About How ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 0.29 million shares of the ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.25, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $757.91M. ORIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.42, offering almost -19.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.64% since then. We note from ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 405.49K.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information
The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 22.28% year-to-date, but still down -11.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) is 22.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.78 day(s).
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) estimates and forecasts
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.20 percent over the past six months and at a 12.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.90% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.99%.
ORIC Dividends
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.63% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 88.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.07%. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 136 institutions, with Nextech Invest Ag being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.86% of the shares, which is about 4.29 million shares worth $33.26 million.
FMR, LLC, with 6.84% or 3.73 million shares worth $28.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.46 million shares worth $11.36 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $8.96 million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.