Let’s Talk About How ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 0.29 million shares of the ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.25, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $757.91M. ORIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.42, offering almost -19.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.64% since then. We note from ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 405.49K.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 22.28% year-to-date, but still down -11.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) is 22.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.78 day(s).