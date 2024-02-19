Let’s Get Started On The Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.36, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.57M. LUCD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.85, offering almost -36.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.53% since then. We note from Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 90980.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 46.43K.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) trade information

Instantly LUCD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.55% year-to-date, but still up 4.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) is -5.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day(s).