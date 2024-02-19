Let’s Get Started On The Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.36, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.57M. LUCD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.85, offering almost -36.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.53% since then. We note from Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 90980.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 46.43K.
Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) trade information
Instantly LUCD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.55% year-to-date, but still up 4.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) is -5.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day(s).
Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) estimates and forecasts
Lucid Diagnostics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.86 percent over the past six months and at a -61.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 552.50%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Lucid Diagnostics Inc to make $1.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $112k and $220k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 846.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 477.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -167.34%.
LUCD Dividends
Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 12 and March 18.
Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 82.89% of Lucid Diagnostics Inc shares, and 4.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.58%. Lucid Diagnostics Inc stock is held by 29 institutions, with Luminus Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.01% of the shares, which is about 0.88 million shares worth $1.22 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.73% or 0.32 million shares worth $0.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.29 million shares worth $0.4 million, making up 0.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.