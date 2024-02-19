Let’s Get Started On The eHealth Inc (NASDAQ: EHTH) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the eHealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) were traded, and its beta was 0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.93, and it changed around -$0.1 or -1.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $196.53M. EHTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.57, offering almost -52.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.59% since then. We note from eHealth Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 311.14K.

eHealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) trade information

Instantly EHTH has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.53% year-to-date, but still up 0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, eHealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) is 18.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).