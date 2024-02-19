Let’s Discuss The Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: LFCR) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 69304.0 shares of the Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:LFCR) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.19, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $248.32M. LFCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.45, offering almost -39.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.44% since then. We note from Lifecore Biomedical Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 145.23K.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:LFCR) trade information

Instantly LFCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 32.31% year-to-date, but still down -4.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:LFCR) is 22.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.25 day(s).