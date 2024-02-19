Let’s Discuss The Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: LFCR) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 69304.0 shares of the Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:LFCR) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.19, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $248.32M. LFCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.45, offering almost -39.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.44% since then. We note from Lifecore Biomedical Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 145.23K.
Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:LFCR) trade information
Instantly LFCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 32.31% year-to-date, but still down -4.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:LFCR) is 22.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.25 day(s).
Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR) estimates and forecasts
Lifecore Biomedical Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.54 percent over the past six months and at a 93.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.30%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical Inc to make $29.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -42.60%.
Lifecore Biomedical Inc earnings are expected to increase by 87.68% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.
LFCR Dividends
Lifecore Biomedical Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.
Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:LFCR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.94% of Lifecore Biomedical Inc shares, and 70.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.23%. Lifecore Biomedical Inc stock is held by 96 institutions, with Wynnefield Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.24% of the shares, which is about 4.92 million shares worth $47.61 million.
Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, with 9.70% or 2.94 million shares worth $28.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.94 million shares worth $9.07 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $3.52 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.