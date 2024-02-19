Let’s Discuss The Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 95416.0 shares of the Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.55M. AGRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.50, offering almost -1108.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.17% since then. We note from Agile Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 92000.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 72.12K.

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

Instantly AGRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -38.46% year-to-date, but still up 2.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) is -24.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.27 day(s).