LENSAR Inc (NASDAQ: LNSR): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 71109.0 shares of the LENSAR Inc (NASDAQ:LNSR) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.64, and it changed around $0.17 or 3.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.20M. LNSR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.23, offering almost -12.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.21% since then. We note from LENSAR Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 37520.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.62K.

LENSAR Inc (NASDAQ:LNSR) trade information

Instantly LNSR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 32.19% year-to-date, but still down -3.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, LENSAR Inc (NASDAQ:LNSR) is 19.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38090.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day(s).