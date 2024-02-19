LENSAR Inc (NASDAQ: LNSR): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 71109.0 shares of the LENSAR Inc (NASDAQ:LNSR) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.64, and it changed around $0.17 or 3.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.20M. LNSR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.23, offering almost -12.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.21% since then. We note from LENSAR Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 37520.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.62K.
LENSAR Inc (NASDAQ:LNSR) trade information
Instantly LNSR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 32.19% year-to-date, but still down -3.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, LENSAR Inc (NASDAQ:LNSR) is 19.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38090.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day(s).
LENSAR Inc (LNSR) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.80%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect LENSAR Inc to make $11.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.23 million and $8.25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.39%.
LNSR Dividends
LENSAR Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.