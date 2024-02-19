Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 64568.0 shares of the Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.49, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.91M. KNW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.48, offering almost -202.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.06% since then. We note from Know Labs Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 172.00K.

Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) trade information

Instantly KNW has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.61% year-to-date, but still down -0.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) is 5.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).