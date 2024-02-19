Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ: KIRK) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) were traded, and its beta was 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.83, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.56M. KIRK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.88, offering almost -37.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.53% since then. We note from Kirkland’s Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 172.82K.
Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) trade information
Instantly KIRK has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.35% at the end of last trading. We can see from the shorts that 0.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.86 day(s).
Kirkland’s Inc earnings are expected to increase by 1.88% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.
KIRK Dividends
Kirkland’s Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 02 and April 08.
Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.20% of Kirkland’s Inc shares, and 27.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.72%. Kirkland’s Inc stock is held by 55 institutions, with Osmium Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.24% of the shares, which is about 1.58 million shares worth $5.22 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.16% or 0.67 million shares worth $1.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.46 million shares worth $1.28 million, making up 3.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.5 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.