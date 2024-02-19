Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ: PIK) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) were traded, and its beta was 2.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around -$0.05 or -10.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.77M. PIK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.73, offering almost -332.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.5% since then. We note from Kidpik Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 73.73K.
Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information
Instantly PIK has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.62% year-to-date, but still up 15.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) is 14.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18940.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
PIK Dividends
Kidpik Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 80.32% of Kidpik Corp shares, and 0.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.81%. Kidpik Corp stock is held by 6 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.26% of the shares, which is about 20017.0 shares worth $15977.0.
Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.22% or 17454.0 shares worth $13931.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 17079.0 shares worth $9615.0, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 2938.0 shares worth around $1654.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.