Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ: PIK) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) were traded, and its beta was 2.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around -$0.05 or -10.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.77M. PIK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.73, offering almost -332.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.5% since then. We note from Kidpik Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 73.73K.

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Instantly PIK has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.62% year-to-date, but still up 15.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) is 14.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18940.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).