JanOne Inc (NASDAQ: JAN): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN) were traded, and its beta was 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around -$0.1 or -8.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.06M. JAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.73, offering almost -69.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.43% since then. We note from JanOne Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 222.91K.

JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

Instantly JAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 83.78% year-to-date, but still up 68.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN) is 96.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22880.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).