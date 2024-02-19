JanOne Inc (NASDAQ: JAN): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN) were traded, and its beta was 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around -$0.1 or -8.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.06M. JAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.73, offering almost -69.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.43% since then. We note from JanOne Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 222.91K.
JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information
Instantly JAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 83.78% year-to-date, but still up 68.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN) is 96.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22880.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.78%.
JAN Dividends
JanOne Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 17 and April 24.
JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.46% of JanOne Inc shares, and 9.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.40%. JanOne Inc stock is held by 13 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.01% of the shares, which is about 38143.0 shares worth $40050.0.
State Street Corporation, with 0.43% or 16080.0 shares worth $16884.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 38143.0 shares worth $40050.0, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 12858.0 shares worth around $15301.0, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.