It’s Easy To Bet On Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LYRA) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) were traded, and its beta was 0.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.03, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $264.38M. LYRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.75, offering almost -14.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.02% since then. We note from Lyra Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 208.49K.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) trade information

Instantly LYRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.01% year-to-date, but still up 3.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) is -1.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.72 day(s).