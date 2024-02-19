It’s Easy To Bet On Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENSC) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.93, and it changed around $0.04 or 4.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.93M. ENSC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.90, offering almost -856.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.28% since then. We note from Ensysce Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.
Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information
Instantly ENSC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.35% year-to-date, but still down -12.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) is -21.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).
Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) estimates and forecasts
Ensysce Biosciences Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.60 percent over the past six months and at a 96.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.70%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $390k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ensysce Biosciences Inc to make $250k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.43 million and $950k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -72.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -73.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -242.10%.
ENSC Dividends
Ensysce Biosciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 19 and March 20.
Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.70% of Ensysce Biosciences Inc shares, and 6.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.64%. Ensysce Biosciences Inc stock is held by 11 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.25% of the shares, which is about 0.32 million shares worth $0.58 million.
Anson Funds Management LP, with 1.27% or 36261.0 shares worth $65269.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 15419.0 shares worth $27754.0, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 256.0 shares worth around $606.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.