It’s Easy To Bet On Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENSC) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.93, and it changed around $0.04 or 4.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.93M. ENSC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.90, offering almost -856.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.28% since then. We note from Ensysce Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Instantly ENSC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.35% year-to-date, but still down -12.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) is -21.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).