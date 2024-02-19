Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: ITRM): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 0.18 million shares of the Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) were traded, and its beta was 2.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.86M. ITRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.50, offering almost -68.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.11% since then. We note from Iterum Therapeutics Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 642.19K.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Instantly ITRM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.87% year-to-date, but still down -8.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) is -21.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52440.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).