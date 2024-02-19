Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: ITRM): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 0.18 million shares of the Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) were traded, and its beta was 2.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.86M. ITRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.50, offering almost -68.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.11% since then. We note from Iterum Therapeutics Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 642.19K.
Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information
Instantly ITRM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.87% year-to-date, but still down -8.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) is -21.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52440.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).
Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts
Iterum Therapeutics Plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 49.53 percent over the past six months and at a 16.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -210.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -46.70% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.51%.
ITRM Dividends
Iterum Therapeutics Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.
Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.59% of Iterum Therapeutics Plc shares, and 9.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.35%. Iterum Therapeutics Plc stock is held by 18 institutions, with Apollon Wealth Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.53% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $0.21 million.
New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C., with 0.74% or 97084.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 6139.0 shares worth $7059.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.