Is Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ: VIRC) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) were traded, and its beta was 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.20, and it changed around -$0.19 or -2.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $150.42M. VIRC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.08, offering almost -42.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.52% since then. We note from Virco Manufacturing Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 256.02K.
Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) trade information
Instantly VIRC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.52% year-to-date, but still down -2.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) is -15.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) estimates and forecasts
Virco Manufacturing Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 105.82 percent over the past six months and at a 32.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -152.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.70%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Virco Manufacturing Corp. to make $36.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.79 million and $33.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.90%.
VIRC Dividends
Virco Manufacturing Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.57% of Virco Manufacturing Corp. shares, and 25.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.73%. Virco Manufacturing Corp. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Minerva Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.89% of the shares, which is about 0.96 million shares worth $4.01 million.
D.A. Davidson & Co., with 5.66% or 0.93 million shares worth $3.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $0.63 million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.59 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.