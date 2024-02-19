Is Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ: VIRC) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) were traded, and its beta was 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.20, and it changed around -$0.19 or -2.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $150.42M. VIRC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.08, offering almost -42.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.52% since then. We note from Virco Manufacturing Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 256.02K.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) trade information

Instantly VIRC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.52% year-to-date, but still down -2.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) is -15.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).