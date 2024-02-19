Is Polished.com Inc (AMEX: POL)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 54700.0 shares of the Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) were traded, and its beta was 2.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.96, and it changed around -$0.17 or -7.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.14M. POL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.90, offering almost -2088.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.92% since then. We note from Polished.com Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) trade information

Instantly POL has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -67.50% year-to-date, but still down -55.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) is -69.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51560.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).