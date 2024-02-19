Is Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PLRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.64, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $996.74M. PLRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.31, offering almost -94.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.28% since then. We note from Pliant Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 440.30K.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PLRX) trade information

Instantly PLRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.12% year-to-date, but still down -1.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PLRX) is 0.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.63 day(s).