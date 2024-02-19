Is Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ: DERM) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.26, and it changed around -$0.14 or -3.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.81M. DERM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.11, offering almost -90.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.06% since then. We note from Journey Medical Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 320.41K.
Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM) trade information
Instantly DERM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -26.04% year-to-date, but still down -14.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM) is -14.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 70700.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).
Journey Medical Corp (DERM) estimates and forecasts
Journey Medical Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 106.80 percent over the past six months and at a 90.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 88.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.00%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Journey Medical Corp to make $14.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.97 million and $12.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.50%.
DERM Dividends
Journey Medical Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 25.
Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.07% of Journey Medical Corp shares, and 10.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.35%. Journey Medical Corp stock is held by 37 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.04% of the shares, which is about 0.75 million shares worth $1.2 million.
Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with 1.81% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and World Funds Tr-Perkins Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 25020.0 shares worth $29898.0, making up 0.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, World Funds Tr-Perkins Discovery Fund held roughly 22000.0 shares worth around $34980.0, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.