Is Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ: DERM) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.26, and it changed around -$0.14 or -3.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.81M. DERM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.11, offering almost -90.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.06% since then. We note from Journey Medical Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 320.41K.

Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM) trade information

Instantly DERM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -26.04% year-to-date, but still down -14.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM) is -14.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 70700.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).