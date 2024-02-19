Is Gold Resource Corp’s (AMEX: GORO) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 0.22 million shares of the Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.41M. GORO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.19, offering almost -357.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from Gold Resource Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 557.88K.

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) trade information

Instantly GORO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.79% year-to-date, but still up 3.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) is -11.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).