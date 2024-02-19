Is DHI Group Inc’s (NYSE: DHX) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.55, and it changed around -$0.17 or -6.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $122.48M. DHX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.85, offering almost -90.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.75% since then. We note from DHI Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 126.57K.

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) trade information

Instantly DHX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.54% year-to-date, but still down -4.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) is 10.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.49 day(s).