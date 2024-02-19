Is DHI Group Inc’s (NYSE: DHX) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.55, and it changed around -$0.17 or -6.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $122.48M. DHX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.85, offering almost -90.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.75% since then. We note from DHI Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 126.57K.
DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) trade information
Instantly DHX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.54% year-to-date, but still down -4.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) is 10.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.49 day(s).
DHI Group Inc (DHX) estimates and forecasts
DHI Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.94 percent over the past six months and at a 80.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.50%. DHI Group Inc earnings are expected to increase by -16.67% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.10% per year for the next five years.
DHX Dividends
DHI Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.
DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.38% of DHI Group Inc shares, and 74.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.51%. DHI Group Inc stock is held by 118 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.34% of the shares, which is about 3.95 million shares worth $15.12 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 6.49% or 3.07 million shares worth $11.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.47 million shares worth $5.64 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $4.49 million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.