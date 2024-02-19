Inuvo Inc’s (INUV): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 0.28 million shares of the Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.53M. INUV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.57, offering almost -42.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.0% since then. We note from Inuvo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 594.51K.
Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) trade information
Instantly INUV has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.01% year-to-date, but still down -1.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) is -1.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.11%. Inuvo Inc earnings are expected to increase by 40.91% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.
INUV Dividends
Inuvo Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.
Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.13% of Inuvo Inc shares, and 19.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.57%. Inuvo Inc stock is held by 42 institutions, with Perkins Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.59% of the shares, which is about 6.33 million shares worth $1.41 million.
Herald Investment Management Ltd, with 4.42% or 6.09 million shares worth $1.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.86 million shares worth $0.86 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $0.31 million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.