Inuvo Inc’s (INUV): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 0.28 million shares of the Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.53M. INUV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.57, offering almost -42.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.0% since then. We note from Inuvo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 594.51K.

Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) trade information

Instantly INUV has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.01% year-to-date, but still down -1.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) is -1.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).