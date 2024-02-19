Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ) were traded, and its beta was 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.88M. INTZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.84, offering almost -1083.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.83% since then. We note from Intrusion Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 384.13K.

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ) trade information

Instantly INTZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.20% year-to-date, but still up 12.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ) is -2.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).