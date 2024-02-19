Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ: INCR) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around $0.07 or 4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $82.03M. INCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.25, offering almost -80.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.0% since then. We note from Intercure Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 99360.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 72.43K.

Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR) trade information

Instantly INCR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 39.56% year-to-date, but still up 15.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR) is 32.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.55 day(s).