Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.29 million shares of the Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) were traded, and its beta was 4.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.42, and it changed around -$0.45 or -9.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.50M. INBS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $106.80, offering almost -2316.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.42% since then. We note from Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.44 million.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

Instantly INBS has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.01% year-to-date, but still down -34.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) is 23.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 73420.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).