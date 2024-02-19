INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.01, and it changed around $0.23 or 1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $252.46M. INMB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.74, offering almost -5.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.1% since then. We note from INmune Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 89860.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 78.52K.

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) trade information

Instantly INMB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.42% year-to-date, but still up 16.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) is 29.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.23 day(s).