INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.01, and it changed around $0.23 or 1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $252.46M. INMB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.74, offering almost -5.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.1% since then. We note from INmune Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 89860.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 78.52K.
INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) trade information
Instantly INMB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.42% year-to-date, but still up 16.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) is 29.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.23 day(s).
INmune Bio Inc (INMB) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -61.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -65.20%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect INmune Bio Inc to make $40k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -58.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -83.05%.
INMB Dividends
INmune Bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04.
INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.92% of INmune Bio Inc shares, and 13.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.26%. INmune Bio Inc stock is held by 66 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.06% of the shares, which is about 0.55 million shares worth $5.0 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 1.33% or 0.24 million shares worth $2.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.36 million shares worth $3.28 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.51 million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.