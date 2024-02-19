If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYNE)

In the last trading session, 50075.0 shares of the VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYNE) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.27, and it changed around $0.11 or 5.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.69M. VYNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.73, offering almost -284.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.43% since then. We note from VYNE Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 76570.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 99.79K.
VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYNE) trade information
Instantly VYNE has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.58% year-to-date, but still up 6.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYNE) is 21.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52490.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).
VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) estimates and forecasts
VYNE Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.91 percent over the past six months and at a 54.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.80%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2,400.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.08%.
VYNE Dividends
VYNE Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.