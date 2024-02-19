If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYNE)

In the last trading session, 50075.0 shares of the VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYNE) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.27, and it changed around $0.11 or 5.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.69M. VYNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.73, offering almost -284.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.43% since then. We note from VYNE Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 76570.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 99.79K.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYNE) trade information

Instantly VYNE has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.58% year-to-date, but still up 6.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYNE) is 21.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52490.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).