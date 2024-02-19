If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA)

In the last trading session, 63616.0 shares of the Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.55M. CASA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.97, offering almost -1317.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from Casa Systems Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 198.44K.

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) trade information

Instantly CASA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.55% year-to-date, but still down -7.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) is -28.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 78790.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).