If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) were traded, and its beta was 0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.77, and it changed around -$0.25 or -8.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11M. REVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.90, offering almost -3073.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.36% since then. We note from Revelation Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 265.89K.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Instantly REVB has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -81.56% year-to-date, but still down -0.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) is -78.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).