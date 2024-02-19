If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) were traded, and its beta was 0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.77, and it changed around -$0.25 or -8.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11M. REVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.90, offering almost -3073.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.36% since then. We note from Revelation Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 265.89K.
Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information
Instantly REVB has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -81.56% year-to-date, but still down -0.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) is -78.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).
Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) estimates and forecasts
Revelation Biosciences Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -86.66 percent over the past six months and at a 105.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 74.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -117.20% in the next quarter.
REVB Dividends
Revelation Biosciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.
Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.33% of Revelation Biosciences Inc shares, and 9.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.78%. Revelation Biosciences Inc stock is held by 12 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.61% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.33 million.
Walleye Capital LLC, with 4.91% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 600.0 shares worth $564.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.