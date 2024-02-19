If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, PepGen Inc (NASDAQ: PEPG) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 63359.0 shares of the PepGen Inc (NASDAQ:PEPG) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.89, and it changed around -$0.22 or -1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $330.72M. PEPG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.00, offering almost -43.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.22% since then. We note from PepGen Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 116.54K.

PepGen Inc (NASDAQ:PEPG) trade information

Instantly PEPG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 104.26% year-to-date, but still down -5.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, PepGen Inc (NASDAQ:PEPG) is 105.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day(s).