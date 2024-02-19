Icad Inc’s (ICAD): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 63378.0 shares of the Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.45, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.21M. ICAD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.97, offering almost -173.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.59% since then. We note from Icad Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 173.82K.
Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) trade information
Instantly ICAD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.08% year-to-date, but still up 4.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) is -3.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.03%. Icad Inc earnings are expected to increase by 44.29% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.
ICAD Dividends
Icad Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 26 and April 01.
Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.86% of Icad Inc shares, and 30.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.70%. Icad Inc stock is held by 65 institutions, with Granahan Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.94% of the shares, which is about 1.51 million shares worth $2.46 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.15% or 1.06 million shares worth $1.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $1.13 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $1.06 million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.