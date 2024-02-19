Icad Inc’s (ICAD): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 63378.0 shares of the Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.45, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.21M. ICAD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.97, offering almost -173.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.59% since then. We note from Icad Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 173.82K.

Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) trade information

Instantly ICAD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.08% year-to-date, but still up 4.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) is -3.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).