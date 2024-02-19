How To Invest In Verde Clean Fuels Inc (NASDAQ: VGAS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the Verde Clean Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:VGAS) were traded, and its beta was -0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.35, and it changed around $0.55 or 11.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.24M. VGAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.00, offering almost -292.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.55% since then. We note from Verde Clean Fuels Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 83340.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.86K.

Verde Clean Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:VGAS) trade information

Instantly VGAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 126.69% year-to-date, but still up 94.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verde Clean Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:VGAS) is 154.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 67700.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.96 day(s).