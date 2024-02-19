How To Invest In Verde Clean Fuels Inc (NASDAQ: VGAS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the Verde Clean Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:VGAS) were traded, and its beta was -0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.35, and it changed around $0.55 or 11.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.24M. VGAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.00, offering almost -292.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.55% since then. We note from Verde Clean Fuels Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 83340.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.86K.
Verde Clean Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:VGAS) trade information
Instantly VGAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 126.69% year-to-date, but still up 94.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verde Clean Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:VGAS) is 154.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 67700.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.96 day(s).
VGAS Dividends
Verde Clean Fuels Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Verde Clean Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:VGAS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.06% of Verde Clean Fuels Inc shares, and 15.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.51%. Verde Clean Fuels Inc stock is held by 56 institutions, with Bluescape Energy Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.52% of the shares, which is about 0.8 million shares worth $5.21 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 2.08% or 0.2 million shares worth $1.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 85487.0 shares worth $0.36 million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 42911.0 shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.