How To Invest In Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 55455.0 shares of the Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around -$0.02 or -11.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.02M. ETAO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.03, offering almost -3723.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Etao International Co Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 76320.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 169.84K.

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) trade information

Instantly ETAO has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -54.40% year-to-date, but still down -6.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) is -23.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.91 day(s).