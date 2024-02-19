HIPO Stock Forecast 2024: Hippo Holdings Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 37.48%

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.62, and it changed around -$0.5 or -4.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $253.71M. HIPO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.39, offering almost -92.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.48% since then. We note from Hippo Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 111.26K.

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) trade information

Instantly HIPO has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.45% year-to-date, but still up 8.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) is 31.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.05 day(s).