HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 94675.0 shares of the HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) were traded, and its beta was -1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.67, and it changed around -$0.13 or -7.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.97M. BEAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.91, offering almost -134.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.53% since then. We note from HeartBeam Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 48040.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 242.21K.

HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) trade information

Instantly BEAT has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.94% year-to-date, but still down -7.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) is 4.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38920.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).