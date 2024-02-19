HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 94675.0 shares of the HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) were traded, and its beta was -1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.67, and it changed around -$0.13 or -7.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.97M. BEAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.91, offering almost -134.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.53% since then. We note from HeartBeam Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 48040.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 242.21K.
HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) trade information
Instantly BEAT has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.94% year-to-date, but still down -7.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) is 4.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38920.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).
HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) estimates and forecasts
HeartBeam Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.04 percent over the past six months and at a 42.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 71.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.00% in the next quarter.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect HeartBeam Inc to make $250k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.
BEAT Dividends
HeartBeam Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.42% of HeartBeam Inc shares, and 8.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.38%. HeartBeam Inc stock is held by 31 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.79% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $0.5 million.
Smith, Salley & Associates LLC, with 0.76% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 77425.0 shares worth $0.19 million, making up 0.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 64906.0 shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.