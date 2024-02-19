GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.54, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.26M. GSIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.80, offering almost -285.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.91% since then. We note from GSI Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 288.11K.

GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information

Instantly GSIT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.79% year-to-date, but still up 8.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) is 23.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).