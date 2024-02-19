Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around -$0.02 or -10.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.48M. GBNH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.90, offering almost -900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.26% since then. We note from Greenbrook TMS Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 93010.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 490.99K.
Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH) trade information
Instantly GBNH has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -31.20% year-to-date, but still down -27.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH) is -36.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).
Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) estimates and forecasts
Greenbrook TMS Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.95 percent over the past six months and at a 46.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.20%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60.46%.
GBNH Dividends
Greenbrook TMS Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.89% of Greenbrook TMS Inc shares, and 30.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.80%. Greenbrook TMS Inc stock is held by 16 institutions, with Madryn Asset Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.60% of the shares, which is about 6.36 million shares worth $4.14 million.
Masters Capital Management, LLC, with 8.40% or 3.43 million shares worth $2.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.42 million shares worth $0.11 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 16163.0 shares worth around $10522.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.