Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around -$0.02 or -10.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.48M. GBNH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.90, offering almost -900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.26% since then. We note from Greenbrook TMS Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 93010.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 490.99K.

Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH) trade information

Instantly GBNH has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -31.20% year-to-date, but still down -27.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH) is -36.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).