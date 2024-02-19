Golden Sun Health Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GSUN): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 0.18 million shares of the Golden Sun Health Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GSUN) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.28M. GSUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.65, offering almost -162.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.43% since then. We note from Golden Sun Health Technology Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 112.17K.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GSUN) trade information

Instantly GSUN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 71.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Sun Health Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GSUN) is 77.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.6 day(s).