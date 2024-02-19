Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) were traded, and its beta was 2.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.13, and it changed around $0.06 or 3.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $141.08M. GBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.98, offering almost -227.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.62% since then. We note from Generation Bio Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 505.30K.
Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) trade information
Instantly GBIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 29.39% year-to-date, but still up 6.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) is 21.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.22 day(s).
Generation Bio Co (GBIO) estimates and forecasts
Generation Bio Co share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.67 percent over the past six months and at a 25.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.90% in the next quarter.
Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $860k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Generation Bio Co to make $180k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -97.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.99%.
GBIO Dividends
Generation Bio Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.
Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.63% of Generation Bio Co shares, and 80.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.91%. Generation Bio Co stock is held by 117 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.08% of the shares, which is about 8.62 million shares worth $47.42 million.
Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC, with 12.56% or 8.28 million shares worth $45.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.05 million shares worth $22.3 million, making up 6.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $10.5 million, which represents about 3.33% of the total shares outstanding.