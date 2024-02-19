Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) were traded, and its beta was 2.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.13, and it changed around $0.06 or 3.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $141.08M. GBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.98, offering almost -227.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.62% since then. We note from Generation Bio Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 505.30K.

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) trade information

Instantly GBIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 29.39% year-to-date, but still up 6.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) is 21.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.22 day(s).