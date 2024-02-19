Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) were traded, and its beta was 2.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.15M. GRTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.59, offering almost -1789.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.63% since then. We note from Galera Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Instantly GRTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 28.34% year-to-date, but still up 9.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) is -1.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.14 day(s).