Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) were traded, and its beta was 2.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.15M. GRTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.59, offering almost -1789.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.63% since then. We note from Galera Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.
Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information
Instantly GRTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 28.34% year-to-date, but still up 9.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) is -1.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.14 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.44%.
GRTX Dividends
Galera Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 11.
Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.45% of Galera Therapeutics Inc shares, and 36.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.21%. Galera Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 46 institutions, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.02% of the shares, which is about 3.08 million shares worth $9.62 million.
Novo Holdings A/S, with 4.78% or 2.1 million shares worth $6.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.05 million shares worth $3.28 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $0.98 million, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.