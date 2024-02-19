Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM)

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.74, and it changed around -$0.2 or -2.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $110.21M. BEEM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.29, offering almost -123.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.4% since then. We note from Beam Global’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 180.88K.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) trade information

Instantly BEEM has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.24% year-to-date, but still up 8.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is 33.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.15 day(s).