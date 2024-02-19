Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ARBK)

In the last trading session, 0.48 million shares of the Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.53, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $146.03M. ARBK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.45, offering almost -75.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.64% since then. We note from Argo Blockchain Plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.
Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information
Instantly ARBK has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.35% year-to-date, but still up 1.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) is 43.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).
Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) estimates and forecasts
Argo Blockchain Plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 134.26 percent over the past six months and at a 88.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -101.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.60%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Argo Blockchain Plc ADR to make $19.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -103.37%.
ARBK Dividends
Argo Blockchain Plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.