Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Safe & Green Holdings Corp Stocks (NASDAQ: SGBX)

In the last trading session, 89393.0 shares of the Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) were traded, and its beta was -2.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around -$0.02 or -7.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.82M. SGBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.35, offering almost -321.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.75% since then. We note from Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.
Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information
Instantly SGBX has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) is -17.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.68 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.27%.
SGBX Dividends
Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and April 01.
Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.52% of Safe & Green Holdings Corp shares, and 3.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.95%. Safe & Green Holdings Corp stock is held by 12 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.95% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $0.3 million.
Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.39% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.17 million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.