Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Safe & Green Holdings Corp Stocks (NASDAQ: SGBX)

In the last trading session, 89393.0 shares of the Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) were traded, and its beta was -2.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around -$0.02 or -7.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.82M. SGBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.35, offering almost -321.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.75% since then. We note from Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information

Instantly SGBX has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) is -17.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.68 day(s).