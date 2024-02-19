Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Biomerica Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: BMRA)

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) were traded, and its beta was -1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around $0.09 or 9.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.83M. BMRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.06, offering almost -188.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.96% since then. We note from Biomerica Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 66790.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) trade information

Instantly BMRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.20% year-to-date, but still up 14.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) is 16.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).