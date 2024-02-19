Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA)

In the last trading session, 0.17 million shares of the Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around -$0.1 or -5.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.16M. ZVIA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.80, offering almost -203.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.59% since then. We note from Zevia PBC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 121.01K.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) trade information

Instantly ZVIA has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.39% year-to-date, but still down -7.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) is 0.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.73 day(s).