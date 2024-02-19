Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA)

In the last trading session, 0.17 million shares of the Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around -$0.1 or -5.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.16M. ZVIA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.80, offering almost -203.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.59% since then. We note from Zevia PBC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 121.01K.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) trade information
Instantly ZVIA has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.39% year-to-date, but still down -7.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) is 0.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.73 day(s).
Zevia PBC (ZVIA) estimates and forecasts
Zevia PBC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.46 percent over the past six months and at a 46.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.90%.
Zevia PBC earnings are expected to increase by 49.32% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 19.70% per year for the next five years.
ZVIA Dividends
Zevia PBC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.65% of Zevia PBC shares, and 69.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.50%. Zevia PBC stock is held by 92 institutions, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 43.96% of the shares, which is about 22.02 million shares worth $94.92 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 3.06% or 1.54 million shares worth $6.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.57 million shares worth $2.47 million, making up 1.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $1.53 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.