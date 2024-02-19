Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL)

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) were traded, and its beta was 0.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $149.95M. EVTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.35, offering almost -235.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.14% since then. We note from Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 510.61K.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) trade information

Instantly EVTL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.74% year-to-date, but still down -1.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) is 30.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.15 day(s).