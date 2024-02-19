Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL)

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) were traded, and its beta was 0.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $149.95M. EVTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.35, offering almost -235.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.14% since then. We note from Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 510.61K.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) trade information
Instantly EVTL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.74% year-to-date, but still down -1.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) is 30.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.15 day(s).
Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) estimates and forecasts
Vertical Aerospace Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.31 percent over the past six months and at a 56.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.10%.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 39.32% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -0.09% per year for the next five years.
EVTL Dividends
Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 71.18% of Vertical Aerospace Ltd shares, and 10.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.83%. Vertical Aerospace Ltd stock is held by 33 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.52% of the shares, which is about 5.4 million shares worth $10.64 million.
Group One Trading, L.P., with 0.02% or 51122.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 5.04 million shares worth $6.76 million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held roughly 25871.0 shares worth around $34667.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.